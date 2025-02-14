Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > News > India News > Article > UPSC cheating case Supreme Court extends protection to Puja Khedkar till March 17

UPSC cheating case: Supreme Court extends protection to Puja Khedkar till March 17

Updated on: 14 February,2025 01:27 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Written by: mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Supreme Court has extended the protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating in the 2022 UPSC exam, until March 17. She is also directed to cooperate with the investigation

UPSC cheating case: Supreme Court extends protection to Puja Khedkar till March 17

File Pic

Listen to this article
UPSC cheating case: Supreme Court extends protection to Puja Khedkar till March 17
x
00:00

The Supreme Court on Friday extended protection from arrest until March 17 for former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of cheating and wrongly claiming benefits under the OBC and disability quota in the 2022 Civil Services Examination.


As per PTI reports, a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma directed Khedkar to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju sought time to file a response in the matter.


Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Khedkar, argued that the police had not summoned her for questioning and assured the court that she was willing to cooperate in the investigation. In response, the court directed the ASG to file a detailed reply within three weeks.


The case revolves around allegations that Khedkar misrepresented information on her UPSC civil services exam application in order to take advantage of reserved category benefits, namely those meant for OBC and persons with disabilities. Khedkar, however, has denied all the charges levelled against her.

In a previous ruling, the Delhi High Court had rejected Khedkar's plea for anticipatory bail, stating that there was a strong prima facie case against her and that a thorough investigation was required to uncover a "larger conspiracy" involving the manipulation of the examination system. The high court had also observed that granting anticipatory bail at this stage could undermine the investigation.

Despite this, Khedkar was granted interim protection from arrest when the Supreme Court took up her plea on January 15, 2024, issuing a notice to both the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This protection has been extended multiple times since.

The high court had remarked that the UPSC exam was one of the country’s most prestigious tests and the case represented a serious fraud against both a constitutional body and society at large. The Delhi Police and UPSC had strongly opposed the anticipatory bail plea, emphasising the need for custodial interrogation to fully uncover the scale of the alleged fraud. The UPSC had argued that Khedkar’s actions constituted a betrayal of the examination system and public trust, and that her custodial interrogation was necessary to investigate how she might have benefitted from the alleged fraud, possibly with the help of others.

In response, Khedkar’s counsel maintained that all the material in the case was documentary in nature, which did not warrant custodial detention. The investigation is ongoing, with the Delhi Police having registered an FIR against Khedkar for allegedly committing fraud during her UPSC exam application.

According to PTI, Khedkar remains under scrutiny as the investigation unfolds, and the court's further orders are awaited.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

UPSC national news India news maharashtra supreme court

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK