10 dead, several injured after pickup van gets electrocuted in West Bengal

Representational image

At least 10 people died and 14 others were injured in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, after a pickup van carrying passengers en route to neighbouring Jalpaiguri got electrocuted, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday, when the vehicle with around 37 passengers onboard, was travelling towards Maynaguri area in Jalpaiguri district, they said.

“The pickup van was electrocuted possibly due to the wiring system of the generator being exposed to heavy rainfall,” a senior police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to hospital, he said, adding, the passengers were mostly from Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

