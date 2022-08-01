Breaking News
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids
Home > News > India News > Article > 10 dead several injured after pickup van gets electrocuted in West Bengal

10 dead, several injured after pickup van gets electrocuted in West Bengal

Updated on: 01 August,2022 12:43 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

The incident took place late on Sunday, when the vehicle with around 37 passengers onboard, was travelling towards Maynaguri area in Jalpaiguri district

10 dead, several injured after pickup van gets electrocuted in West Bengal

Representational image


At least 10 people died and 14 others were injured in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, after a pickup van carrying passengers en route to neighbouring Jalpaiguri got electrocuted, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday, when the vehicle with around 37 passengers onboard, was travelling towards Maynaguri area in Jalpaiguri district, they said.

“The pickup van was electrocuted possibly due to the wiring system of the generator being exposed to heavy rainfall,” a senior police officer said.


The injured have been admitted to hospital, he said, adding, the passengers were mostly from Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

west bengal national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK