10-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 10-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a village in Bisalpur area, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

On Sunday, the victim's mother in her complaint explained that the incident took place on May 15 when the girl was playing outside her house and three men, Khurjal, Jitendra, and Virendra, took her to a field and raped her.

Circle officer Prashant Singh said that the survivor's mother had alleged that the accused left the girl in the field after rape. Later villagers found her and informed the family about the incident. "An FIR was registered under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act," the officer said.

The girl's mother claimed that the police did not pay heed to her when she initially tried to lodge a complaint in the matter.

A probe is now on in the case.

(with inputs from PTI)