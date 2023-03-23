Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 100 FIRs over a slogan why AAP

100 FIRs over a slogan, why?: AAP

Updated on: 23 March,2023 08:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Police said at least 2,000 posters were removed and a similar number were seized from a van at IP Estate when it was coming out from the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg

100 FIRs over a slogan, why?: AAP

A banner hangs from a bridge, in Delhi. Pic/Twitter


Delhi police have filed at least 100 FIRs in connection with the hanging of posters and banners with the slogan--Modi hatao, desh bachao, officers said on Wednesday.


Police said at least 2,000 posters were removed and a similar number were seized from a van at IP Estate when it was coming out from the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg. Six people, including owners of two printing presses, have been arrested.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI


“Dictatorship of Modi government is at its peak. What is so objectionable in this poster that Modi ji has filed 100 FIR? PM Modi, you probably do not know but India is a democratic country. So scared of one poster! Why?” AAP tweeted.

Also Read: Delhi govt's budget for FY 2023-24 has something for everyone, says Arvind Kejriwal

Police claimed the FIRs were filed for violation of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act. There was no mention of the printing press or the publisher on the posters, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news narendra modi new delhi India news india aam aadmi party delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK