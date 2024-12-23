Breaking News
10L govt posts in record time: Modi

Updated on: 24 December,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The young population is at the centre of his government's policies and programmes, he said, adding honesty and transparency have driven the recruitment process

PM Narendra Modi at an event organised to distribute appointment letters to new recruits under 'Rozgar Mela'. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government has provided nearly 10 lakh permanent government jobs to youths in the last one or one and a half years which, he asserted, is a record.


Addressing recruits at a Rozgar Mela through a virtual event, where over 71,000 people were given appointment letters, he said never before in the tenure of any previous government were jobs provided in such a "mission mode". The young population is at the centre of his government's policies and programmes, he said, adding honesty and transparency have driven the recruitment process.


The prime minister said 'Rozgar Melas' (recruitment drives) are empowering the youth and unlocking their potential. "The youth of India today is full of new confidence, succeeding in every sector." Noting that a large number of recruits are women, Modi said it is the endeavour of his government that they become self-dependent in every field.


narendra modi PM Modi national news new delhi

