11-year-old boy killed in wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Updated on: 03 September,2022 06:57 PM IST  |  Bareilly
PTI |

His playmate was injured in the incident at Biriya Narayanpur village in the Subhashnagar police station area

11-year-old boy killed in wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An 11-year-old boy was killed on Saturday after a wall of his neighbour's house collapsed on him while he was playing in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.


His playmate was injured in the incident at Biriya Narayanpur village in the Subhashnagar police station area.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Kumar.


Gaurav and his playmate were buried under the debris when the wall collapsed. Neighbours pulled them out of the debris and took them to a hospital where doctors declared Gaurav dead on arrival, Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said.

The injured boy was undergoing treatment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

