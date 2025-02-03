Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body
Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever
Mumbai: ‘Family was threatened in order to force me to smuggle drugs’
Five hurt after Mercedes hits them at Mumbai airport parking lot
Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > 112 killed in Mizoram road accidents in 2024 Official

112 killed in Mizoram road accidents in 2024: Official

Updated on: 03 February,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  Aizawl
PTI |

Top

A total of 124 road accidents were reported in the state during the period, Transport Secretary Zosangliana said

112 killed in Mizoram road accidents in 2024: Official

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
112 killed in Mizoram road accidents in 2024: Official
x
00:00

At least 112 people died in road accidents in Mizoram in 2024, a senior official said on Sunday.


A total of 124 road accidents were reported in the state during the period, Transport Secretary Zosangliana said.


He said that in the past five years between 2019 and 2023, road mishaps occurred on 423 occasions, claiming 355 lives.


The Mizoram government had on Saturday kicked off the 'Road Safety Month' campaign.

Altogether 3,99,290 vehicles were registered under the state transport department till January 24, Zosangliana added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mizoram news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK