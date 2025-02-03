112 killed in Mizoram road accidents in 2024: Official

A total of 124 road accidents were reported in the state during the period, Transport Secretary Zosangliana said

At least 112 people died in road accidents in Mizoram in 2024, a senior official said on Sunday.

A total of 124 road accidents were reported in the state during the period, Transport Secretary Zosangliana said.

He said that in the past five years between 2019 and 2023, road mishaps occurred on 423 occasions, claiming 355 lives.

The Mizoram government had on Saturday kicked off the 'Road Safety Month' campaign.

Altogether 3,99,290 vehicles were registered under the state transport department till January 24, Zosangliana added.

