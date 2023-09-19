Breaking News
11,900 people shifted to shelter homes in Gujarat

Updated on: 19 September,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  Bharuch
Several areas in Bharuch city and tehsil and many localities and villages in Ankleshwar are still under knee-deep water even though the water level has been decreasing slowly since Monday morning.

NDRF personnel rescue residents from a flooded area in Narmada district. Pic/ PTI

With heavy rain lashing Gujarat since Sunday, 11,900 people living in low-lying areas in Vadodara, Bharuch, Narmada, Dahod, Panchmahal, Anand and Gandhinagar districts have been shifted to shelter homes while 270 stranded citizens were rescued.


In a statement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said work is on to clear roads by removing fallen trees. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out wherever needed with the help of 10 teams of both NDRF and SDRF. According to officials, more than 6,000 people living along the banks of the Narmada river in Bharuch district have been shifted to safer places in the last two days after the water level rose to 40 feet due to discharge from the Sardar Sarovar Dam.


Several areas in Bharuch city and tehsil and many localities and villages in Ankleshwar are still under knee-deep water even though the water level has been decreasing slowly since Monday morning.


The current water level of the Narmada river is 37.72 feet, nearly 10 feet above the danger mark of 28 feet, at the Golden Bridge that connects Ankleshwar to Bharuch, said an official of Bharuch District Emergency Response Centre (BDERC).

On Sunday, the water level of the river went up to 40 feet at the bridge due to heavy discharge of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD) located upstream. In view of heavy rain in different parts of Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said he has been in constant touch with collectors of the affected districts.

