MP bus accident: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde directs MSRTC to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of deceased

The incident occurred on Monday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district

The Maharashtra Roadways bus was believed to be carrying 30 to 32 people

At least 12 people died and 15 were rescued after a Maharashtra Roadways bus going from Indore to Pune fell off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Dhar district on Monday, said Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra.

The bus broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No.3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, and then fell into the river, he said.

12 people dead, 15 rescued after a Maharashtra Roadways bus going from Indore to Pune falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Dhar district, says Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra.

Madhya Pradesh | 12 people dead, 15 rescued after a Maharashtra Roadways bus going from Indore to Pune falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Dhar district

It was heading to Pune in Maharashtra from Indore in MP, the official said.

Twelve bodies have been retrieved from the bus, MP Home Department's Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.

PM Modi saddened by the loss of lives in Dhar bus accident in Madhya Pradesh said "Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected."

The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the spot, he added.

After getting information, Indore Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Pawan Kumar Sharma instructed the Khargone and Dhar collectors to rush to the spot to launch a rescue operation, officials said.

So far, two injured persons have been taken to the Dhamnod Government Hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has instructed Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to pay ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased who lost their lives in the bus accident.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, and said the state government and the MSRTC were coordinating with the Madhya Pradesh administration for the rescue operation and treatment of the injured.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Maharashtra ST bus (Indore to Amalner) accident at Dhar, MP as it fell into a river from a bridge. Few passengers are rescued. Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," he tweeted.

Pained to know about the loss of lives in Maharashtra ST bus (Indore to Amalner) accident at Dhar, MP as it fell into a river from a bridge.

Few passengers are rescued.

Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 18, 2022

"I am in touch with Dhar (MP) Collector & Maharashtra ST officials & they are coordinating for rescue operations & medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers. I wish and pray for their speedy recovery," Fadnavis said in another tweet.

The MSRTC has also set up a helpline for citizens and they can dial 022-23023940 to get information about the accident and their relatives who were in the bus.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)