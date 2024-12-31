Breaking News
Mumbai: Newborn found dead in dustbin in Kandivali
Two brothers killed over money dispute by relatives in Nagpur; four held
Big boost to India's future space missions: PSLV-C60 lifts off with SpaDeX space
Was threatened by cops to confess: Accused in Baba Siddique murder case
New Year: Traffic Police issues traffic advisory for motorists in south Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > 12 illegal Bangladeshi nationals deported by Delhi Police amid crackdown

12 illegal Bangladeshi nationals deported by Delhi Police amid crackdown

Updated on: 31 December,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Upon further investigation, the police found out that they were from Bangladesh and had destroyed their Bangladeshi IDs to evade suspicion

12 illegal Bangladeshi nationals deported by Delhi Police amid crackdown

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
12 illegal Bangladeshi nationals deported by Delhi Police amid crackdown
x
00:00

The Delhi Police have deported 12 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital without any valid documents, an official said. 


To address growing concerns about the unauthorised presence of migrants, notably Bangladeshi nationals, in the capital, the Delhi Police have been conducting several targeted operations, including verification drives and joint inspections throughout the South-East district. 


Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Delhi), Ravi Kumar Singh, has said that a police team in the district is continuously searching for illegal Bangladeshi nationals. The Delhi police team has so far arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in the national capital."


After investigating nearly 1,200 people, 12 illegal Bangladeshis were nabbed and the Delhi Police have sent all of them to detention camps. The Delhi Police's search operation is underway, DCP Singh added.

The first official deportation order was issued by the South-West Delhi Police, two weeks after the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Secretariat announced that they would be launching a special drive to locate and deport unauthorised and illegal immigrants in the city.

In a bid to combat the heavy influx of Bangladeshi immigrants, especially after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August, a special team, comprising officers from local police stations and special units, has been deployed to conduct thorough searches and gather intelligence to locate undocumented immigrants.

During the verification drive, door-to-door verifications were conducted almost 400 families were checked, and their documents were collected. Additionally, verification forms were sent to their respective addresses in West Bengal for verification. A special team was also constituted and sent to West Bengal for manual verification of suspects.

During the drive, the eight Bangladeshi nationals were identified, arrested and deported through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Out of the ones deported, Bangladeshi national, Samsul Seikh, confessed that he left his residence in Dhaka and entered India undetected through dense forests. After a brief stay in India, he went back to Bangladesh and brought his wife Parina Begam along with their six children.

Upon further investigation, the police found out that they were from Bangladesh and had destroyed their Bangladeshi IDs to evade suspicion.

This latest verification drive is part of an ongoing effort to identify and deport more illegal migrants from Delhi in the coming days.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india bangladesh delhi delhi police India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK