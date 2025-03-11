13 arrested for violence, arson in Madhya Pradesh

The collector said the police have so far arrested 13 persons on charges of indulging in arson and violence in Mhow town, where the situation is currently under control

Vehicles set on fire amid clashes in Mhow town. Pic/PTI

Thirteen persons have been arrested in connection with clashes in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow town after stone pelting at a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final, officials said on Monday.

Four persons suffered injuries in the incident which took place late Sunday night, Indore Collector Ashish Singh told reporters. According to police, there were five incidents of violence in different areas of the town, located in Indore district, and three cars and several two-wheelers were and set a blaze.

The collector said the police have so far arrested 13 persons on charges of indulging in arson and violence in Mhow town, where the situation is currently under control.

So far, 13 persons have been arrested and an FIR registered in the matter. Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) will also be taken against some of them, he said.

