14 killed after heavy rain lashes Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, predicting heavy rain during the next 24 hours in Saurashtra and south Gujarat districts

People walk on waterlogged street in Navsari, on Wednesday. Pic/ANI

Parts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions received very heavy showers in 24 hours, leaving 14 people dead, while 31,035 were evacuated so far, officials said on Wednesday.

“Fourteen people lost their lives in the last 24 hours. Nine of the deaths were due to drowning,” he said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed the administration to carry out a survey of the affected districts at the earliest so that people do not have to wait for long for cash and other reliefs to compensate for damages caused due to the rainfall, he said. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, predicting heavy rain during the next 24 hours in Saurashtra and south Gujarat districts.

K’taka has lost 32 lives so far: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said 32 people have died in rain-related incidents in the recent past. “Five people are still missing,” he added. He said the state government will release Rs 500 crore to restore public infrastructure damaged in heavy rainfall and floods across Karnataka.

