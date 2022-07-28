15 injured as double-decker bus overturns in Uttarakhand

The injured were admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, and another government hospital

Representative image

At least 15 people were injured on Thursday when a double-decker bus overturned on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway here, police said.

At the time of the accident, there were 65 passengers in the bus who was traveling from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

All the passengers were from Agarsanda in Uttar Pradesh's Balia district, Muni ki Reti police station in-charge Ritesh Shah said.

Also Read: MP accident: MSRTC bus was over 10 yrs old, fitness certificate was to expire soon, say officials

The injured were admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, and another government hospital, he said.

The driver of the bus was going to park the vehicle when its brakes failed, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.