15 year old boy dies by suicide in Maharashtra after mother refuses to buy him new mobile phone

15-year-old boy dies by suicide in Maharashtra after mother refuses to buy him new mobile phone

Updated on: 22 December,2024 09:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The victim allegedly died by suicide on Saturday night at his house in Miraj city when his mother and sister were asleep



A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Sangli district of Maharashtra after his mother refused to get him a mobile phone, police said on Sunday.


The incident occurred in Miraj city on Saturday night, an officer said.


The boy took the step at his house on Saturday night when his mother and sister were asleep, the officer added.


According to the officer, the boy had celebrated his birthday two days ago and had asked his mother for a mobile phone. However, she denied the request owing to some financial problems, news agency PTI reported.

The boy's family found him dead the next day, he said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

19-year-old woman found dead in Delhi, police suspect suicide

A 19-year-old woman was found dead in her room in Delhi, police said. She is survived by her five-month-old daughter, news agency ANI reported.

The death occurred in Khirki Village on Saturday. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, the police said.

The woman was married to a man who already had a first wife, the police added.

As per the investigation, her husband married her last year in September with the "consent" of his first wife after she was unable to conceive, ANI reported.

"On the day of the incident, the husband had gone to pick up his nephew from school and found his wife dead upon his return," the police stated, adding that they have recovered a suicide note and the woman's mobile phone from the scene, as part of their ongoing investigation.

Constable facing probe in alleged police recruitment scam found dead in Chhattisgarh 

A Chhattisgarh Police constable, who was facing a probe in connection with an alleged police recruitment scam, was found dead in Rajnandgaon district on Saturday, ANI reported.

The constable was posted in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district and placed on duty during the procedure of ongoing police recruitment exercise.

His body was found at Ghorda village. Senior police officers, forensic team and dog squad reached the spot and began the probe.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has raised suspicion on the death and termed it as the fallout of the alleged irregularities in the recruitment drive.

In an X post, Baghel asked Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to ensure Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into it.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

sangli chhattisgarh delhi national news India news

