The victim allegedly died by suicide on Saturday night at his house in Miraj city when his mother and sister were asleep

Listen to this article 15-year-old boy dies by suicide in Maharashtra after mother refuses to buy him new mobile phone x 00:00

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Sangli district of Maharashtra after his mother refused to get him a mobile phone, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Miraj city on Saturday night, an officer said.

The boy took the step at his house on Saturday night when his mother and sister were asleep, the officer added.

According to the officer, the boy had celebrated his birthday two days ago and had asked his mother for a mobile phone. However, she denied the request owing to some financial problems, news agency PTI reported.

The boy's family found him dead the next day, he said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)