151 police personnel selected for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation'

Security personnel patrol near the Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebration. Pic/PTI

As many as 151 police personnel, including 28 women officers, from across the country were selected for the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' which was announced on Friday.

The CBI's top 15 personnel have been selected for the award, followed by 11 from Maharashtra Police, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and eight each from Kerala, Rajasthan and West Bengal Police.

Seven personnel from Bihar Police, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi, and five each from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau were selected for the award.

Four personnel each from Assam, Haryana and Odisha were also chosen.

The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in probe.

It is announced on August 12 every year, the home ministry said.

