A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a moving ambulance in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on November 22, and two accused, including the driver, have been arrested

Representational Pic

A harrowing incident has come to light from Mauganj district in Madhya Pradesh, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a moving ambulance on November 22. The ambulance, part of the 108 emergency service, was being used by the victim, her sister, and brother-in-law, who were not patients but were known to the driver.

According to Deputy Inspector General (Rewa Range) Saket Pandey, the victim, her sister, and brother-in-law boarded the ambulance to reach their destination. However, en route, the sister and brother-in-law alighted under the pretext of fetching water, leaving the victim alone with the driver and his associate, Rajesh Kewat.

Seizing the opportunity, the driver sped away with the victim. Kewat then allegedly raped the girl in the moving ambulance near Sunsan village. After keeping her captive overnight, the accused abandoned her on the roadside the next morning.

The traumatized victim, fearing societal stigma, initially hesitated to report the incident to the police. It was only on November 25, after much deliberation, that she and her mother approached the authorities.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered against four individuals, including Kewat, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Swift action by the police led to the arrest of the ambulance driver, Virendra Chaturvedi, and the alleged rapist, Rajesh Kewat, on Wednesday. A manhunt is underway to apprehend the victim's sister and brother-in-law, who have been accused of aiding the crime.

This horrifying incident has sent shockwaves through the community and raised serious concerns about the safety of women and children, even in emergency services. As the investigation unfolds, it is imperative that justice is served swiftly and effectively.

(With inputs from PTI)