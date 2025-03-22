They climbed onto the podium and threw papers at the Speaker.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article 18 BJP MLAs suspended from Karnataka Assembly x 00:00

Eighteen BJP MLAs were suspended for six months from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Friday for “disrespecting” Speaker U T Khader after a resolution, was moved by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on the last day of the Assembly’s budget session, when BJP MLAs staged a massive protest. They climbed onto the podium and threw papers at the Speaker.

The protest was sparked by opposition anger over the allocation of a four percent reservation to Muslims in public contracts. Earlier, the BJP had protested, accusing the state government of attempting to “honey trap” a minister and demanding a judicial probe into the matter.

Among those suspended are BJP chief whip Doddanna Gouda Patil, C N Ashwath Narayan, B A Basavaraju, M R Patil, Sharanu Salagar, Yashpal Suvarna, B P Harish, Bharat Shetty, Muniratna and Basavaraj Mattimood.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever