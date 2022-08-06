Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC says Milan subway ready for heavy rain
Mumbai: BMC set to auction attached properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: You can soon find a spot at BEST parking facility through an app
Mumbai: Here’s why 150-year-old Carnac Bridge has to go
Mumbai: Schools take measures to keep students safe
Home > News > India News > Article > 18 injured as mini bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur

18 injured as mini-bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Updated on: 06 August,2022 11:56 AM IST  |  Udhampur
PTI |

Top

The mini-bus was on its way to Udhampur from Barmeen

18 injured as mini-bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Representative Image


At least 18 people, mostly students, were injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday morning, officials said.

The mini-bus was on its way to Udhampur from Barmeen, they said, adding that the the driver lost control over it and the vehicle fell into a gorge near Ghordi village.

The officials said a rescue operation was launched immediately and 18 injured people, including 11 students, were rushed to the Udhampur district hospital for treatment.


The condition of many of the injured people is serious and one of them, Ashok Kumar (50) of Barmeen, was referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

jammu and kashmir kashmir national news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK