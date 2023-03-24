Breaking News
189 custodial death cases reported in Gujarat in two years: Govt tells Assembly

Updated on: 24 March,2023 12:50 PM IST  |  Gandhinagar
PTI |

Of these 189 cases registered in the last two years, 35 persons died in police custody and 154 others in judicial custody, the CM said in his written reply

Representational Pic


The Gujarat government on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that 189 cases of custodial death were reported in the state in the last two years.


Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia during the Question Hour, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also holds the Home portfolio, told the House that 100 incidents of custodial death took place in 2021, while 89 cases were reported in 2022 calendar year.



Of these 189 cases registered in the last two years, 35 persons died in police custody and 154 others in judicial custody, the CM said in his written reply.


To a sub-question about the action taken by the government against erring police officers, Patel said the state government had registered FIRs (first information reports), initiated departmental inquiries, issued suspension orders and also took punitive action against such officers.

The government has given a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the kin of each deceased, the chief minister added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

gujarat news India news national news india

