19-year-old man beaten to death in Delhi for stealing mobile phone, 1 arrested

Updated on: 12 September,2022 11:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the Sarai Rohilla Police Station was informed about a body lying on a road in Shahzada Bagh. It had several injury marks and chopped hair was strewn around

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A group of factory workers allegedly killed a 19-year-old man by raining punches and lashing him with belts and plastic pipes after catching him stealing a mobile phone, police said on Monday.


According to the police, the incident occurred in North Delhi's Sarai Rohilla on Saturday.

The main accused Gyani (36) was arrested on Sunday. He had also chopped off Izhar's hair after catching him stealing the phone, they said.


Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the Sarai Rohilla Police Station was informed about a body lying on a road in Shahzada Bagh. It had several injury marks and chopped hair was strewn around, he said.

"During the investigation, CCTV footage was analysed which revealed that on Saturday Izhar entered the factory around 4 am and stole a mobile phone but was caught by Gyani," the DCP said.

He was dragged outside the factory where Gyani and others beat Izhar with their fists, plastic pipes and belts leading to his death, the senior officer said.

During interrogation, Gyani disclosed that he along with other workers had beaten Izhar mercilessly and he also cut his hair to teach him a lesson, Kalsi said, adding Gyani hid the scissor in the factory.

Efforts are being made to nab the other accused in the matter, he said.

Police said a case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention).

Based on the statement of a factory worker, a case was also registered against Izhar under IPC sections 380 (theft in dwelling house etc), 457 (lurking house trespass) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property).

