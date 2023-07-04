Breaking News
Thane: 39-year-old woman allegedly assaults lady cop at Kalwa station
Maharashtra: There is no other leader like PM Modi, says Ajit Pawar
H1N1: Mumbai reports 53 per cent of all cases from Maharashtra
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 17.66 pc
Show number of MLAs supporting you: BJP minister Mungantiwar to Sharad Pawar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 2 killed 3 injured as giant rocks sliding from hill crush cars in Nagaland

2 killed, 3 injured as giant rocks sliding from hill crush cars in Nagaland

Updated on: 04 July,2023 09:58 PM IST  |  Dimapur
PTI |

Top

Two persons were killed and three others injured as giant rocks slid and crushed their cars in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Tuesday evening

2 killed, 3 injured as giant rocks sliding from hill crush cars in Nagaland

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
2 killed, 3 injured as giant rocks sliding from hill crush cars in Nagaland
x
00:00

Two persons were killed and three others injured as giant rocks slid and crushed their cars in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Tuesday evening, officials said.


The incident happened amid heavy rains on National Highway 29 near Old Chumoukedima police checkpost around 5 pm, they said.


One person died on the spot, while another person succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the Referral Hospital, they added.


The three injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, officials said.

The impact of the accident was such that the three cars that were hit by the rocks turned into a heap of metal. Police said one person is still stuck inside one of the cars and work was on to bring him out.

The cars were coming from the Kohima side during the accident, which was caught on the dash camera of a vehicle behind them. The video went viral on social media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
nagaland india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK