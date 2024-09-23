Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Two killed three injured as tractor trolley topples in Buldhana

Maharashtra: Two killed, three injured as tractor-trolley topples in Buldhana

Updated on: 23 September,2024 02:09 PM IST  |  Buldhana
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Borakhedi police has registered a case of accidental death and were conducting an investigation into the incident, the official said to PTI.

Maharashtra: Two killed, three injured as tractor-trolley topples in Buldhana

Representation Image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Two killed, three injured as tractor-trolley topples in Buldhana
x
00:00

Two labourers were killed with three others seriously injured after their tractor-trolley loaded with concrete poles overturned in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police said to PTI on Monday.


According to PTI, officials said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon on Borakhedi-Vadgaon road.



A 22-year-old man who had passed the Agniveer recruiting exam was one of the three injured people, according to his relative, PTI reported.


The five persons were sitting on the tractor-trolley which carried concrete poles used in installing electric cables.

The vehicle suddenly toppled at a turn near Punhai village, leading to the cement poles falling on the five, causing serious injuries to them, an official from Borekhedi police station said. 

According to PTI, an official from Borakhedi police station said that the car unexpectedly overturned at a turn near Punhai village, dropping cement poles on the five people inside, causing serious injuries to them.

After receiving information, the Borakhedi police rushed to the spot and the injured persons were admitted to the Motala rural hospital, the official said to PTI.

The two labourers Mangesh Gyandev Satav (29) and Ramdas Punjaji Belokar (42) died during treatment, he said.

The other three injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Buldhana district hospital.

The Borakhedi police have registered a case of accidental death and were conducting an investigation into the incident, the official said to PTI.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra Buldhana India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK