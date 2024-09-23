The Borakhedi police has registered a case of accidental death and were conducting an investigation into the incident, the official said to PTI.

Two labourers were killed with three others seriously injured after their tractor-trolley loaded with concrete poles overturned in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police said to PTI on Monday.

According to PTI, officials said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon on Borakhedi-Vadgaon road.

A 22-year-old man who had passed the Agniveer recruiting exam was one of the three injured people, according to his relative, PTI reported.

The five persons were sitting on the tractor-trolley which carried concrete poles used in installing electric cables.

The vehicle suddenly toppled at a turn near Punhai village, leading to the cement poles falling on the five, causing serious injuries to them, an official from Borekhedi police station said.

After receiving information, the Borakhedi police rushed to the spot and the injured persons were admitted to the Motala rural hospital, the official said to PTI.

The two labourers Mangesh Gyandev Satav (29) and Ramdas Punjaji Belokar (42) died during treatment, he said.

The other three injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Buldhana district hospital.

The Borakhedi police have registered a case of accidental death and were conducting an investigation into the incident, the official said to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)