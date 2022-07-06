Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC assures immediate work to prevent waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Original campaigners kickstart new online petition to save Aarey
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD
Mumbai records 659 new Covid-19 cases as TPR rises to 8 per cent
Home > News > India News > Article > 2 militants surrender during encounter in J Ks Kulgam

2 militants surrender during encounter in J-K's Kulgam

Updated on: 06 July,2022 12:00 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Top

The encounter had started at Hadigam area of the south Kashmir district during the night, the police said

2 militants surrender during encounter in J-K's Kulgam

Representative Image


Two local militants surrendered before THE security forces during an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter had started at Hadigam area of the south Kashmir district during the night, the police said.




However, the militants surrendered before the forces on the appeal of their parents and police.


"During the #encounter, 02 local terrorists #surrendered on the #appeal of their parents & police. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered," Kashmir Zone Police wrote in its Twitter handle.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

jammu and kashmir srinagar indian army national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK