2008 Delhi serial blasts: Delhi Police probe unveils the conspiracy behind ghastly terror attack

Remembering 2008 Delhi Serial Blasts: The attack claimed 30 innocent lives and injured over 100, sending shockwaves across India.

Forensic experts examine the site of a blast in New Delhi/ Pic/AFP

On September 13, 2008, a series of synchronised bomb blasts rocked the heart of the national capital, Delhi. The blasts claimed 30 innocent lives and injured over 100, sending shockwaves across India. The attacks were linked with a banned terrorist outfit--Indian Mujahideen (IM). The outfit had claimed responsibility through e-mail which was sent to major TV news channels shortly after the first blast. They had also claimed responsibility for other incidents of bomb blasts that had happened in Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

The blasts were a stark reminder of the constant threat of terrorism lurking in the shadows. Multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted at crowded marketplaces were detonated, causing widespread panic and chaos. It became evident that the perpetrators aimed to inflict maximum casualties and sow fear among the populace.

Aftermath of the blasts

The aftermath of the blasts saw swift action by the Delhi Police. Two individuals were apprehended from the Connaught Place area, thanks to an 11-year-old boy who bravely reported having witnessed the suspects. These men, dressed in black kurta-pajamas, were observed placing bags in a dustbin, leading to their prompt arrest. Furthermore, within three hours of the explosions, the police apprehended a person believed to be the mastermind behind the attacks.

As the investigation unfolded, it became apparent that the Indian Mujahideen-SIMI cell, led by Abdul Subhan Qureshi alias Tauqir, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the 2008 Delhi blasts. Qureshi, with an information technology background from Mumbai, was identified as a key figure in the conspiracy.

Another individual named Qayamuddin came under scrutiny, further cementing the link to IM's involvement in the heinous act. The police also detained four more individuals for questioning, as they sought to piece together the intricate web of conspirators behind the attacks.

Batla House encounter

The pursuit of justice persisted despite the arrests. On September 19, unfolded the Batla House encounter during which the Delhi Police confronted persons suspected of having ties to the blasts. The encounter resulted in the elimination of two suspects, including Bashir alias Atif, believed to be the mastermind. Tragically, a decorated officer credited with neutralizing numerous terror suspects succumbed to injuries sustained during the operation.

The intelligence teams though delved deeper into the connections between arrested persons and foreign entities including Dubai raising questions about potential links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Where are the accused now?

As per the last update, the alleged mastermind, Abdul Subhan Qureshi alias Tauqir was arrested in 2018 and has been in judicial custody. While developments pertaining to other accused and detainees in the case is not available.