2013 kidnapping-murder case: Nashik court sentences two accused to death

Updated on: 16 December,2022 09:56 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

Judge A U Kadam awarded capital punishment to the accused

2013 kidnapping-murder case: Nashik court sentences two accused to death

Representational Pic


The Nashik district court on Friday sentenced two accused to death in a 2013 case of kidnapping and murder. Judge A U Kadam awarded capital punishment to Chetan Yashwantrao Pagare (25) and Aman Prakatsingh Jat (22).


The court also sentenced them to seven years' rigorous imprisonment on the charge of kidnapping.



On June 8, 2013, Bipin Gulabchand Bafna, resident of Ojhar in Niphad taluka in the district, left home for dance class but did not return.


On June 9, an unidentified person called Bipin's father Gulabchand Bafna from Bipin's mobile phone. The caller said Bipin had been kidnapped, and demanded a ransom of Rs one crore for his release.

His father approached police, but before police could trace him, Bipin's body was found in a field under the jurisdiction of Adgaon police station on June 14, 2013.

The cold-blooded murder shocked the district.

The police arrested five persons in the case and booked them under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) besides the offences of murder and kidnapping.

On Tuesday, the district and sessions court convicted Chetan Pagare and Aman Jat while acquitting three others. On Friday, the court awarded death sentence to Pagare and Jat after hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment.

A death sentence has to be confirmed by a High Court.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

