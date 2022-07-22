‘2024 polls will seevote for rejection of BJP’

Banerjee slammed the Centre over GST on pre-packed and labelled food, like cereals, pulses and flour

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses a large gathering during TMC Martyr’s Day rally at Esplanade, in Kolkata on Thursday. Pic/ANI

Launching a frontal attack on the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that it won’t get single-party majority in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, as the saffron camp will be “swept away from power” at the Centre.

Speaking at a massive TMC rally here, Banerjee said the next general election will be held on the mantra of “vote for rejection of BJP”. “The BJP will be swept away from power by the people’s mandate in 2024. They will be defeated. I can certainly say that the BJP will not get single-party majority, and once that happens, others will unite to form the next government,” she said. “Break BJP’s prison, break its shackles; we have to bring in a people’s government in 2024,” the feisty Trinamool Congress boss said at the Martyrs’ Day rally amid thunderous applause.

Banerjee slammed the Centre over GST on pre-packed and labelled food, like cereals, pulses and flour. “What will the people eat when the BJP is implementing GST on everything, even puffed rice and milk powder. How will the poor survive in this country?” she said.

