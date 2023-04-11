Breaking News
234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in country: INSACOG

Updated on: 11 April,2023 06:20 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in country: INSACOG

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Amid a spurt in fresh Covid infections, 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant have been found in the country, according to INSACOG data.


XBB1.16.1 is a mutation of Omicron's infectious XBB1.16 variant. The XBB1.16.1 has been found across 13 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana, the data showed.



According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data, 1,774 cases of the XBB1.16 variant have been found across 22 states and Union Territories, the data showed.


India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 37,093, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,000 with 21 deaths.

