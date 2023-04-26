Breaking News
278 stranded Indians leave war-hit Sudan

Updated on: 26 April,2023 08:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
On Sunday, India said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in Jeddah and naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the stranded Indians

278 stranded Indians leave war-hit Sudan

First batch of stranded Indians onboard INS Sumedha, in Port Sudan on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The first batch of Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan left the country onboard India’s naval ship INS Sumedha as part of the evacuation mission ‘Operation Kaveri’. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said 278 people onboard the ship departed Port Sudan for the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.


India on Monday launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back its nationals from Sudan that has been witnessing fierce fighting following a power struggle between the regular army and a paramilitary force.



On Sunday, India said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in Jeddah and naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the stranded Indians. The government on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout Sudan.


