3 killed, 1 injured in dispute over Rs 400 in Bihar

Three persons lost their lives and another sustained injuries in a violent confrontation between two groups in Bihar’s capital Patna. The clash, reported under the jurisdiction of the Fatuha police station, was rooted in a dispute over Rs 400

Three persons lost their lives and another sustained injuries in a violent confrontation between two groups in Bihar’s capital Patna. The clash, occurring under the jurisdiction of the Fatuha police station, was rooted in a dispute over Rs 400. The injured individual is currently receiving medical treatment at a Patna hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Siya Ram Yadav, said that firing took place between two groups of people due to a dispute over Rs 400, resulting in three fatalities. Twelve suspects have been apprehended in connection with the incident, he said.

Authorities have recovered one rifle and one shotgun from their possession. Post-mortem examinations have been conducted on the deceased, and their bodies have been released to their respective families.

On August 29, a student died in a scuffle in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

According to police, a scuffle broke out between a group of students at Parmanand Smarak Inter College in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

"A clash erupted between a group of students on an issue, which was brought to rest by the teachers. But after school hours, the clash began again and lead to the death of one student", said the police official.

The police official further said, "Protests occurring have been ended. Peace and harmony are being maintained in the area." A complaint was filed by the deceased's family members and a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, the 12 children, who were reported missing in the boat capsize in the Bagmati River in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, were pulled out dead from the waters on Friday, officials said.

As many as 15-20 persons, who were on the ill-fated boat that overturned in the Bagmati River in the Benibad police station area of Muzaffarpur, were rescued on Thursday itself.

Emergency rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were pressed into service after the capsize was reported.

The deceased were identified as Kamini Kumari, Sushmita Kumari, Baby Kumari, Sazda Bano, Ganita Devi, Azmat, Ritesh Kumar, Shivji Chaupal, Samshul, Vaseem, Mintu and Pintu, Raghvendra Nagwal, Circle Officer, Gaighat (Muzaffarpur) told ANI on Friday.

Amid the rescue operation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed on Thursday that the affected families would be helped.

"The district magistrate of Muzaffarpur has been told to inquire into the incident. The families of those affected by this accident will be helped by the government," the CM told reporters on Thursday. (With inputs from ANI)