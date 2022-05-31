3 students attacked by 'hooligans' inside Delhi's Ramjas College: Students Federation of India

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2022 07:40 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The students, who are SFI activists, were 'verbally and physically' abused by some people following an argument

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Students Federation of India on Tuesday alleged that three students of Ramjas College here were brutally attacked by "hooligans" inside the campus and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Ramjas College Principal Manoj Khanna, however, said he had not received any complaint regarding the incident.




The students, who are SFI activists, were "verbally and physically" abused by some people following an argument, the students body said.


They have been identified as Akhil, Sachin and Aman -- all third-year students. They have suffered injuries in the incident, the SFI said.

"SFI Delhi condemns the lack of student safety in campus spaces, and also the hooliganism demonstrated in Ramjas college today. We demand immediate and stringent action upon the perpetrators," the SFI said in a statement.

They alleged that the college guards also refused to act, and stood as mere spectators.

"The attackers, who are suspected to be not bonafide students of Ramjas, were given free entry into the campus, and were allowed to leave through the college gate after beating up the final year UG students, with no consequences," the statement added.

