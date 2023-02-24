30-year-old cop dies after collapsing in Hyderabad gym

The incident happened on Thursday and a video that surfaced on social media showed the constable, Y Vishal, suddenly collapsing during the workout as some others at the gym in East Marredpelly rush to his rescue

A 30-year-old police constable died following health issues while doing warmup exercises at a gym in Hyderabad, the police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday and a video that surfaced on social media showed the constable, Y Vishal, suddenly collapsing during the workout as some others at the gym in East Marredpelly rush to his rescue.

Vishal, who was working at Asif Nagar Police Station, might have died due to health issues, his father said in a complaint.

The constable's father, in a complaint filed at Marredpally Police Station, said his son used to go to gym everyday.

Around 08.30 am, Vishal's father received a phone call from the gym and was informed that his son fell unconscious.

Immediately, he was shifted to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and a probe is on.

