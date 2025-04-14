Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the seizure of 300 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 1,800 crore near the international maritime border off Gujarat’s coast. Applauding the Gujarat ATS and Coast Guard, he called the operation a major step in the fight against drugs

Amit Shah. File Photo

Listen to this article 300 kg narcotics worth Rs 1,800 crore seized off Gujarat coast, says Amit Shah x 00:00

Law enforcement agencies have seized 300 kg of narcotics worth Rs 1,800 crore near the international maritime border off the Gujarat coast , Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT



Sharing the information on X, he underlined that the Narendra Modi government was rooting out drug networks ruthlessly.



"In the ceaseless pursuit of building a drug-free Bharat, a monumental feat was achieved by seizing 300 kg of narcotics worth Rs 1,800 crore near the international maritime border," he wrote on the social media platform.



The home minister said the operation in the seas was a shining example of the success of the Modi dispensation's whole-of-the-government approach to rooting out the evil of narcotics.



He applauded the Gujarat Police ATS and the Indian Coast Guard for their success.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever