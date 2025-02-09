Two security personnel were also killed and as many others injured in the face-off, they said.

Injured security personel being given medical attention

Listen to this article 31 Maoists, two cops killed in Chhattisgarh x 00:00

In a major operation against the left wing extremism, security forces gunned down 31 Maoists during a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two security personnel were also killed and as many others injured in the face-off, they said. More than 650 security personnel entered the Indravati National Park area from different sides and eliminated 31 Maoists in their den, Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, “The end of Maoism in the country and the state is certain. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the state will get rid of Naxalism by March 2026.”

With this incident, 81 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. The latest gunfight took place at a forest in Indravati National Park area in the morning when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Maoists operation, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever