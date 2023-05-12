Chandigarh institute bars them from leaving hostel for a week

PM Narendra Modi. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article 36 students grounded for missing Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ x 00:00

Thirty-six students of PGIMER’s National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) here were barred from leaving their hostel for a week from May 3 for not attending a programme where the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was broadcast, according to an order issued by principal Dr Sukhpal Kaur.

The hospital authorities had made it compulsory for the first and third-year students to listen to the broadcast on April 30 at the institute, and warned that their outings would be cancelled. However, 28 female students from the third year and eight from the first year didn’t turn up.

Also Read: Guest at Mann ki Baat Conclave gives birth to baby boy

“I don’t think it merits such a harsh punishment to the students. The maximum is that they could have been warned...” the Indian Express quoted Dr S K Sharma, former director of PGIMER, as saying.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever