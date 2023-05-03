Breaking News
Sharad Pawar’s 3D-chess: Castling Ajit to checkmate the BJP?
Mumbai: Hooked with WhatsApp, and sunk on Telegram
Mumbai: Zeroes-and-heroes results will be fixed
Mumbai: Borivali East-WEH bridge likely to be ready by December
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 12 crore for a greener city
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 39 per cent families claim to be victim of online financial fraud

‘39 per cent families claim to be victim of online financial fraud’

Updated on: 03 May,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

As per the survey, 13 per cent were defrauded by websites taking money for products that were not delivered, 10 per cent indicated ATM card fraud and another 10 per cent indicated bank account fraud and 16 per cent mentioned other frauds

‘39 per cent families claim to be victim of online financial fraud’

About 10 per cent indicated ATM card fraud. Representation pic

Listen to this article
‘39 per cent families claim to be victim of online financial fraud’
x
00:00

Around 39 per cent of families in a survey claimed to have experienced financial fraud in the past three years and only 24 per cent of them got their funds back, online survey firm LocalCircles said in a report on Tuesday.


As per the survey, 13 per cent were defrauded by websites taking money for products that were not delivered, 10 per cent indicated ATM card fraud and another 10 per cent indicated bank account fraud and 16 per cent mentioned other frauds.



The firm said that the survey received nearly 32,000 responses from families located in 331 districts of India comprising 66 per cent male respondents and 34 per cent women.


About 39 per cent respondents were from tier 1, 35 per cent from tier 2 and 26 per cent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

A comparative study with the response received last year shows that while the percentage of families reporting financial frauds has slightly reduced in 2023 compared to 2022 (previous 3 years), the percentage of those reporting credit and debit card frauds has risen from 18 per cent last year to 23 per cent now.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

new delhi india national news India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK