4.92 per cent turnout in first hour of polling in Gujarat

People show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections. Pic/PTI

An average 4.92 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first hour of polling on Thursday in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions, the Election Commission said.

The EC tweeted a picture of a centenarian voter, Kamuben Patel, proudly showing her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Umbergaon Assembly constituency in Valsad district.

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and state Aam Aadmi Party president Gopal Italia were also among the early voters.

Surat district recorded a turnout of about four per cent, while Dang and Tapi, two tribal-dominated districts in the south region recorded brisk voting 7.76 per cent and 7.25 per cent, respectively.

Porbandar recorded the lowest turnout of 3.92 per cent so far, while Kutch district reported five per cent polling, the EC said in its latest update.

Voting is underway since 8 am across 89 seats in the first phase to decide the fate of 788 candidates.

