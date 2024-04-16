LS polls: More than 4,100 cops, 4 companies of Central forces to be deployed in Nagpur on voting day

A total of five seats, including Nagpur, Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST), Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, and Ramtek (SC) in the Vidarbha region will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra

More than 4,100 police personnel, along with four companies of Central Armed Forces, and 1,837 home guards, will be deployed at 2,765 polling booths across Nagpur city on April 19 when votes will be cast for the Lok Sabha constituency, a top officer said on Tuesday.

Union minister and sitting BJP MP Nitin Gadkari is in the fray from this constituency against Congress MLA Vikas Thakre. The RSS headquarters is situated in Nagpur city, the second capital of Maharashtra.

"4,161 policemen, four companies of Central Armed Forces, and 1,837 home guards will be assigned to guard 2,765 polling booths across Nagpur city," city police commissioner Ravinder Singal told reporters. He said city police have seized various drugs, 3,000 litres of liquor, and cash collectively amounting to Rs 85 lakh since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on March 16.

Police have also seized eight firearms, while preventive action has been taken against 1,625 individuals, he added. A total of five seats, including Nagpur, Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST), Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, and Ramtek (SC) in the east Vidarbha region will vote in the first phase of general elections in Maharashtra.

Separately, Nagpur (Rural) Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar said 151 officers, 2,676 police personnel, and 1,574 home guards will be deployed in the district which has 1,745 polling booths, including 52 critical ones.

Additionally, three companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be stationed at sensitive polling stations. Congress' Shyam Kumar Barve and Shiv Sena leader Raju Parwe are the main candidates in Ramtek.

He said police seized liquor valued at Rs 37 lakh and filed 569 cases against 994 individuals under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act since the poll code came into effect. Additionally, 14 cases were filed under the Arms Act, resulting in the seizure of 17 weapons.

