4 days, 54 deaths later, Centre says let’s talk

People driven out of their homes because of Manipur violence at a relief camp, in Assam, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Centre was ready for talks and settle the issue. Riots broke out on May 3 between the Meitei community that mainly live in Imphal Valley and the Naga and Kuki tribes who are inhabitants of the hill districts over the demand of the former for Scheduled Tribe status, killing at least 54 people.

A defence statement said that 23,000 civilians from all communities have been rescued so far and were moved to shelters. Life started limping back to normalcy under the watchful eyes of army drones and choppers deployed for aerial reconnaissance as curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur, which witnessed bloody ethnic rioting over the last few days.

According to him, the situation is under control. Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would order a comprehensive inquiry into the issue. Asserting that the people of Manipur were also Indians, he said it was the responsibility of the state and centre to solve it if there was a problem. “Nothing can be achieved through violence. So violence is not the only way,” he added.

“Please come forward to solve the issues in a peaceful manner. The Indian government is ready. You have seen the farmers’ issue. When it was peaceful, we tried to convince them. As the issue was not resolved, we agreed to their demand, and those Bills (three farm laws) were withdrawn. So the Indian government is not adamant,” Reddy told PTI.

He stressed that people’s welfare was the government’s main agenda and requested Manipur residents to understand this and come forward for talks. He assured them that the government (state or centre) will take care of those who suffered losses due to violence and lost lives in the clashes.

Meanwhile, Sikkim rescued 128 of its students from Manipur via Kolkata. The Andhra Pradesh government has arranged a special flight in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to evacuate more than 100 students from the state.

BJP MLA moves SC against HC order on ST status

A batch of pleas has been filed in the Supreme Court on the Manipur situation including one by a ruling BJP MLA challenging the high court order on the issue of ST status to the Meitei community and a PIL by a tribal outfit for a probe by an SIT into the violence that rocked the state last week.

BJP MLA Dinganglung Gangmei said the Hills Area Committee (HAC) “was a necessary and proper party and the proceedings before the HC were vitiated on account of not making the HAC a party... Even if directions were to be given, they could not have been given without notice to the HAC and hearing the HAC.”

’30 dead, but no probe’

The PIL filed by an NGO ‘Manipur Tribal Forum’ alleged that in the attacks that began on May 3 30 tribals were killed and 132 people were injured, but “neither FIR was registered nor is there any probe taking place”. The PIL sought directions to the Centre and the state government to deploy central forces to protect all churches and places of worship of the tribal/Christians in Manipur.

