4 dead, two severely injured in cylinder blast in Andhra

Updated on: 28 May,2022 10:21 AM IST  |  Anantapur
ANI |

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment and the dead bodies were taken to the morgue for post-mortem

Representational image


At least four people were killed and two others were severely injured after a cylinder blast triggered a collapse of the house's wall in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, said police on Saturday.

"Today in the wee hours a cylinder blasted in a residence in Mulakaledu village in Anantapur. Due to the impact of the blast neighboring residence's wall collapsed and crushed four members to death and two severely injured. Immediately after receiving information police reached the spot and began a rescue operation," said Faqeerappa, Superintendent of Police (SP), Anantapur.





The injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment and the dead bodies were taken to the morgue for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further probe is on. 

