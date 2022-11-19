×
Breaking News
Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Mumbai Crime: Father slits 6-year-old son’s throat after fight with wife
Aaditya slams Maha CM over BMC's functioning, scrapping of road tenders
Home > News > India News > Article > 4 held for raping young model inside car in Kerala

4 held for 'raping' young model inside car in Kerala

Updated on: 19 November,2022 10:48 AM IST  |  Kochi
PTI |

Top

The victim, who was staying at Kakkanad in the city, was invited to a DJ party by her friend, a Rajasthani woman, and was introduced to the men, they said

4 held for 'raping' young model inside car in Kerala

Representational image


Four people, including a woman, were taken into custody in connection with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old model inside a moving car, police said on Friday.


Three men, natives of Kodungallur, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, hailing from Kasaragod, in their vehicle on Thursday night.



The victim, who was staying at Kakkanad in the city, was invited to a DJ party by her friend, a Rajasthani woman, and was introduced to the men, they said.


Also read: Mumbai Crime: Van driver molests 9-year-old student

The accused took the model in their vehicle after she got drunk at the bar and 'gang-raped' her. "Medical evidence suggests that she was injured. After committing the crime, the men dropped the victim at Kakkanad," a senior police official said.

The matter came to light after it was reported to the police by a private hospital, where the victim was admitted by her roommate this morning.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kerala rajasthan kochi national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK