400 parents urge CJI to grant LGBTQIA++ marriage equality

Parents said they are certain that India will accept marriage equality. Representation pic

A group of over 400 parents has written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, urging that their LGBTQIA++ wards be granted the right to “marriage equality”. The letter by ‘Sweekar-The Rainbow Parents’ assumes significance as it comes when a five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI is hearing a batch of petitions seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage for the fourth day.

“We desire to see our children and children-in-law find final legal acceptance for their relationship under the Special Marriage Act in our country. We are certain that a nation as big as ours which respects its diversity and stands for the value of exclusion, will open its legal gate of marriage equality to our children too.

“We are growing old. Some of us will touch 80 soon, we hope that we will get to see the legal stamp on the rainbow marriage of our children in our lifetime. We are appealing to you to consider marriage equality,” the group said in its letter. It said from knowing about gender and sexuality, to understanding the lives of our children, to finally accepting their sexuality and their loved ones- the parents have gone through the whole “gamut of emotions”.

