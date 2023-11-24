Breaking News
40,000 km of railway tracks electrified in last 9.5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Updated on: 24 November,2023 05:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that there was a question in everyone's mind on the rolling block system in railways which was introduced about a year ago but today everyone asking why did this not happen earlier

40,000 km of railway tracks electrified in last 9.5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. Pic/X@AshwiniVaishnaw

40,000 km of railway tracks electrified in last 9.5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that there has been 40,000 km of electrification that took place in railways in 9.5 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came into power in 2014, reported news agency ANI.


"To achieve the vision of Aatmnirbhar Bharat, we will have to do more transportation by using our energy resources. This became possible after electrifying the entire railway. Modi ji took up the work of electrification in 2014. There has been 40,000 KM of electrification in 9.5 years. When electricity is made in our country and is used in railways, it reduces the cost of importing oil. In this way, Modi ji's far-sighted thinking is reflected. Therefore, there is a need for the country to shift more and more transport towards railways," said Ashwini Vaishnaw while addressing the Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) Conference, reported ANI.


"For that, it is a combined responsibility of all of us to bring better maintenance, better reliability, better speed, and better safety. Therefore, all of you should contribute fully to this," he asked the railway officials, reported ANI.


He further said that there was a question in everyone's mind on the rolling block system in railways which was introduced about a year ago but today everyone asking why did this not happen earlier, reported ANI.

The rolling block system in Indian Railways is a concept that plans maintenance, repair, and replacement work two weeks in advance. The work is then executed according to the plan. The rolling block program ensures that the next 26-week schedule is always known, reported ANI.

"The investments and reforms that are being made in Railway Voice will completely transform the Railways. About a year ago, when the dictation of the rolling block system was first introduced, people had a question in their mind. This brought a positive change in all of you, it increased reliability and certainty. Today everyone asks why this did not happen earlier. This shows that you all have so much potential that if you work with each other, then you can achieve wonders," he added, reported ANI.

He also emphasized that the government will build 5,000 km of tracks every year, reported ANI.

"I have heard that in developed countries, they do 26 weeks of advance planning, can we do that here? A new type of rolling stock is available. A new signalling system is in place, stations are being built, and now we will build 5,000 km of tracks every year. Yards will be modified," Ashwini Vaishnaw said, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

