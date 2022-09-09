Breaking News
5 injured after building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Updated on: 09 September,2022 11:14 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI

A search and rescue operation is underway. There are reports that around six to seven people are still trapped in the debris

5 injured after building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Five persons were injured after an under-construction four-storey building collapsed in the national capital area of Azad Market on Friday morning.


A search and rescue operation is underway. There are reports that around six to seven people are still trapped in the debris.

"Rescue operation on. As per information, around 6-7 labourers are trapped. 5 injured have been referred to hospital," said Ravinder Singh, Delhi Fire Service.


"NDRF team has also reached. We are also detecting through a live detector. JCB unable to reach the spot due to narrow line," he added.

"No casualties reported till now, several persons injured in Azad market building collapse," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North District.

"Prima facie, the under-construction four-storey building collapsed due to overweight," the DCP said.

The fire department received a call regarding the incident after which three fire tenders were pressed into the service.

More details are awaited. 

