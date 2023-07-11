Breaking News
BMC trials ‘lifeguard drones’
Vikhroli East-West connector misses yet another deadline!
Food delivery man injured in drunk driving incident on Andheri-Kurla Road
Missing Rs 5-cr train engine returns intact
Badass Beg does good at Badwater
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 6 dead as school bus collides with car on Delhi Meerut expressway

6 dead as school bus collides with car on Delhi-Meerut expressway

Updated on: 11 July,2023 12:28 PM IST  |  Ghaziabad
PTI |

Top

The bus driver has been arrested. He was at fault as he was moving on the wrong side, an official said

6 dead as school bus collides with car on Delhi-Meerut expressway

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
6 dead as school bus collides with car on Delhi-Meerut expressway
x
00:00

Six members of a family died and two people were severely injured on Tuesday morning when their SUV collided head-on with a school bus moving on the wrong side of an expressway here, a senior police official said.


The accident took place around 6 am on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Ghaziabad), Ramanand Kushwaha said.


The bus had gone to Delhi and was plying on the wrong side of the expressway after refilling CNG near Ghazipur border, he added.


The family was travelling in the SUV, which was headed for Gurugram from Meerut, Kushwaha said.

Two people are undergoing treatment for severe injuries, he said, adding that there were eight people in the SUV.

"The bus driver has been arrested. He was at complete fault as he was moving on the wrong side," Kushwaha said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
uttar pradesh meerut delhi India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK