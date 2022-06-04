60-year-old man arrested for raping wife's grandmother in Kerala

Police have arrested Sivadasan for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman at her residence during the second week of May

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Kerala police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping his wife's grandmother.

Police have arrested Sivadasan for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman at her residence during the second week of May.

"The woman narrated the incident to a local anganwadi helper, who in turn informed other authorities concerned and us," the police told PTI.

Also Read: Death penalty in Sakinaka rape-murder case: ‘First 18 days of probe crucial; quizzed 37 witnesses’

The woman was "repeatedly assaulted" by the accused, who is married to her granddaughter, police said.

Police said a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

Sivadasan was arrested and produced before the court, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.