Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Sample of girl from UP's Ghaziabad sent for monkeypox testing, govt sources say 'unnecessary panic mongering
Nine people killed, 19 injured in explosion at factory in Hapur
Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000
Punjab: No intention to fight any elections, says Sidhu Moose Wala's father
AAP to contest all seats in Gujarat Assembly polls
Home > News > India News > Article > 60-year-old man arrested for raping wife's grandmother in Kerala

60-year-old man arrested for raping wife's grandmother in Kerala

Updated on: 04 June,2022 05:21 PM IST  |  Pathanamthitta
PTI |

Top

Police have arrested Sivadasan for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman at her residence during the second week of May

60-year-old man arrested for raping wife's grandmother in Kerala

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Kerala police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping his wife's grandmother.

Police have arrested Sivadasan for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman at her residence during the second week of May.




"The woman narrated the incident to a local anganwadi helper, who in turn informed other authorities concerned and us," the police told PTI.


Also Read: Death penalty in Sakinaka rape-murder case: ‘First 18 days of probe crucial; quizzed 37 witnesses’

The woman was "repeatedly assaulted" by the accused, who is married to her granddaughter, police said.

Police said a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

Sivadasan was arrested and produced before the court, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news kerala crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK