7-year-old dies, younger brother injured after falling from balcony in Faridabad

The children were playing on the balcony of their rented house when the railing pipe they were holding suddenly broke and they fell on the second floor, police said

A 7-year-old boy died while his younger brother got critically injured after the railing of their third-floor house broke off, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday evening in Old Faridabad's Anaj Mandi in sector 18, they said.

While Sonu was declared brought dead by the doctors, his younger brother Monu (5) is undergoing treatment, they said.

The children, sons of auto driver Jitendra Kumar, were playing on the balcony of their rented house when the railing pipe they were holding suddenly broke and they fell on the second floor, police said.

Police said neighbours informed their parents about the incident and the duo was rushed to the hospital.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, they said.

A senior police officer said it was an unfortunate incident and action will be taken if they receive any complaints.

