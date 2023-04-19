Breaking News
70 year old building collapses in Chennai rescue operation underway

Updated on: 19 April,2023 01:50 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI

The multi-storeyed building at Mannady in North Chennai was under renovation when it collapsed earlier today

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 70-year-old building collapsed here on Wednesday and officials said four persons are likely trapped under the debris. A rescue operation was underway.


The multi-storeyed building at Mannady in North Chennai was under renovation when it collapsed earlier today.



Multiple government agencies including fire and rescue and police are engaged in rescue operation.


"Nearly 10 people were working when the incident occurred. Six have come out while efforts are on to rescue four people on a war-footing with the use of equipment," Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar told reporters.

Orders have been issued to undertake audit on the stability of those buildings which are located nearby, he added.

