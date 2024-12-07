Breaking News
Stray dogs attack, seriously injure elderly woman in Kalyan
Surveying mosques is wrong while people and farmers suffering: Robert Vadra
Shiv Sena firm on Home portfolio, clarity on Maharashtra cabinet formation by Dec 8
Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in judicial custody
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > 73 complaints against vulgar ads on TV

73 complaints against vulgar ads on TV

Updated on: 08 December,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The minister said appropriate action is taken wherever violation of the Advertising Code is found by issuance of “Advisories, Warnings, ‘Apology Scroll’ Orders and Off-air orders.”

73 complaints against vulgar ads on TV

Rajya Sabha members during the Winter session of Parliament. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
73 complaints against vulgar ads on TV
x
00:00

Seventy-three complaints have been received against obscene and vulgar advertisements on private television channels by the regulatory bodies over the past three years, the government has told parliament.


In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the complaints were “suitably” addressed by a three-level grievance redress system. Murugan said the mechanism, established under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, includes self-regulation by broadcasters, self-regulation by self-regulating bodies of the broadcasters, and an oversight mechanism of the central government.


The minister said appropriate action is taken wherever violation of the Advertising Code is found by issuance of “Advisories, Warnings, ‘Apology Scroll’ Orders and Off-air orders.” In reply to a separate question, Murugan said OTT platforms are required to adhere to the Code of Ethics under Part-III of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. “These codes are self-regulatory in nature,” the minister said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi Rajya Sabha OTT platforms

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK