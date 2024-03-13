A day later, plea in SC against CAA

Muslims cannot apply for Indian citizenship under CAA

Members of SFI protest against the implementation of CAA. Pic/PTI

An application was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the Centre to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 till the pendency of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 before the apex court.

The application was filed a day after the Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, by notifying the rules four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The application, filed by the IUML, which is one of the petitioners who have challenged the law, has sought the court’s direction to ensure no coercive action is taken against people belonging to the Muslim community pending adjudication of the writ petitions. Muslims cannot apply for Indian citizenship under CAA.

Ray of hope for us: Pak Hindu refugees

Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Delhi say they can finally look forward to a secure future as the government notified rules. They claim they have been living in semi-kutcha houses, cooking in mud and brick stoves, and using tents for defecation in Majnu-Ka-Tilla area ever since they moved to India.

‘CAA is to create another partition’

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the BJP was following the Hindu Mahasabha’s concept of two-nation theory by implementing CAA. Implementing the CAA, even when the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, was an attempt to divert attention from the government’s failures, she said.

