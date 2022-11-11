×
A survivor tutored to file complaint: Chitradurga police

Updated on: 11 November,2022 09:45 AM IST  |  Chitradurga
Police also arrested the former administrative officer of the Murugha Math S K Basavarajan for allegedly stealing numerous photographs of the seer from the Ashram

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru


The Chitradurga police have arrested a teacher for “tutoring and provoking” a survivor to file a case of sexual harassment against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the Lingayat seer facing rape allegations.


“We have arrested Basavarajendra for convincing the girl to lodge a complaint. An audio is also in circulation where the teacher is heard falsely convincing the girl, based on which the case was registered,” the Chitradurga superintendent of police Parashurama K told PTI.



Police also arrested the former administrative officer of the Murugha Math S K Basavarajan for allegedly stealing numerous photographs of the seer from the Ashram. Based on a complaint by some minor girls living in the Ashram through a Mysuru based NGO ‘Odanadi Samsthe’, police arrested the seer on September 1. Murugha Matha pontiff Sharanaru has been in judicial custody since September 1.

